Officials of Indian Army, Tata Power and Tata Motors during the inauguration of an electric vehicle charging point in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday.

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Indian Army through its Go-Green Initiative has collaborated with Tata Power, India's largest integrated utility, to set up 16 charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) at various locations in Delhi Cantonment.

GOC Delhi Area Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth inaugurated the charging stations on Wednesday in the presence of army officials and senior executives from Tata Power and Tata Motors, a Defence Ministry release said.

It said all 16 charging stations set up in Delhi Cantonment can be used both for personal and official EVs in Delhi Cantonment. The Indian Army is providing suitable facilities for setting up EV charging stations along with arranging upstream power infrastructure to energise the chargers.

Inaugurating the first EV charging station at Taurus Station Canteen, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC Delhi Area, said, "This is a unique initial step by Indian Army and Tata Power towards implementation of the government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Indian Army's 'Go-Green' Initiative."

He urged people to contribute towards eco-friendly initiatives.

Virendra Goyal, head for business development, TATA Power, said it is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of India's legacy organisations, one of which guarantees territorial security and the other is enhancing the nation's energy security with clean and green energy products and solutions.

"We are pleased to work with the Indian Army to set up convenient fast charging stations for EV users within the Delhi Cantonment. To speed up the transition to clean mobility, we will keep working with like-minded institutions to jointly develop EV charging infrastructure in line with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan," he said.

To release said that to encourage consumers, Tata Power has made it easy and user-friendly to access the charging stations through its EZ charge mobile app, available on all platforms.

"It has a variety of features which provide a seamless EV charging experience to EV users including e-payment, location of the nearest EV charging station," the release said.

The start of this collaboration will further strengthen the drive towards sustainable mobility, the release said. (ANI)

