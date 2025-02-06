NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 6: ART Housing Finance (India) Limited is proud to announce its fourth consecutive Great Place To Work® certification. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for our employees. We are dedicated to maintaining our high standards and ensuring that ART Housing Finance remains an employer of choice.

MD & CEO's Statement

Vipin Jain, MD & CEO of ART Housing Finance (India) Limited, expressed his delight: "It's time to celebrate--once again, we have been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive time! This achievement is a direct reflection of the incredible culture we've built together--one that fosters collaboration, innovation, and a sense of belonging.

Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to making this organization an exceptional place to work are what make this recognition possible year after year. This milestone is a celebration of you--our amazing team!

Let's continue to grow, support one another, and make this workplace even greater."

ART Housing Finance (India) Limited is a National Housing Bank-regulated Housing Finance Company headquartered in Gurgaon. With a strong presence across seven states and 41+ branches, we specialize in affordable housing finance, leveraging over a decade of industry expertise. To date, we have empowered more than 25,000 customers on their journey to homeownership.

Backed by a highly experienced management team, we are committed to continuous growth and expansion. Our mission is to accelerate homeownership for the under-served by providing essential financial support. We focus on building a high-quality, technology-driven, and innovation-led business, anchored in strong work ethics and best-in-class corporate governance. With a clear vision for the future, we are steadily expanding our footprint to serve even more customers in the years ahead.

For more details, visit www.arthfc.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

