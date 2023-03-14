As it passes USD 31m in presales, What makes Big Eyes Coin different from its meme coin predecessors Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/ATK): Meme coins, in general, share certain hallmarks that characterise them as belonging to the more lighthearted category of cryptocurrency. A cute animal, a myriad of bright colours, and a cheerful attitude might be what connects Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but there's a new coin determined to be more than just a meme. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest crypto in 2023 to watch out for because it isn't just simply a meme coin but one governed by a set of ethics and a sense of community.

It's Enjoying An Exciting Presale During A Difficult MarketThe crypto market has been trading bearishly for the past several weeks as the value of many cryptocurrencies continuously diminished, even before the recent implosion of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital.

Big Eyes Coin, however, continues to prove a hit with investors even as the market struggles. The project just entered Stage 12 of its presales, and this cat-themed coin has surpassed $31m in sales as it maintains its ambitious yet attainable pursuit of $50m before it launches into the market. The numbers so far produced by Big Eyes Coin eclipse anything the crypto market has seen from a presale coin in recent memory.

Community And Sustainability Driving Big Eyes CoinBased on an adorable cat meme, Big Eyes Coin has quickly built up a wellspring of support amongst its followers. Those who hold BIG tokens are part of its decision-making process, while the feline meme coin regularly hosts friendly competitions online that help bring members together by fostering a fun atmosphere.

Perhaps the strongest case to make for Big Eyes Coin being rooted in its community is how it has structured its newly-launched Loot Boxes for the benefit of those purchasing them.

Its Cute Box is purchased at USD 100, begins with a prize of USD 100, and offers a maximum of $5000 in BIG tokens. The Kitty Vault, purchased for USD 500, starts at that price and contains a possible max worth of USD 25,000 in tokens. Its Super Saiyan Box offers you a maximum reward of USD 100,000 in tokens for just USD 1000. The final box is the Excali-Paw Master Chest which is purchased at USD 10,000. Like the other three boxes, the lowest prize matches the cost of the box, and it's accompanied by an incredible USD 1,000,000 in BIG tokens for buyers.

The big advantage of these Loot Boxes is that they prevent buyers from suffering losses. They're designed to make sure that people buying BIG tokens either get what they paid for or are rewarded with a trove of tokens that far surpasses what they paid for.

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Have Faced The Teeth Of The BearsThe bearish market had already seen prices falling for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu across multiple weeks. This was then compounded by Elon Musk - previously an advocate for Dogecoin - tweeting that his attention had shifted from Crypto to AI, causing Dogecoin's prices to plummet. Yet the Silvergate Capital crisis, culminating in the crypto bank declaring that it would be ceasing its operations, had crashed the crypto market.

Many cryptos suffered, and Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were among those bleeding heavily. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that Dogecoin went down by 8.24 per cent in the 24 hours after the Silvergate crash, while Shiba Inu declined by over 9 per cent.

Although both these coins are more than capable of overturning their fortunes with a bullish run, right now, their prices have been bleeding in what has been a difficult week for the crypto market.

