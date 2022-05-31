As the world battles economic and climate crises, brands like Hi-tech AV systems are moving towards sustainable suggestions

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/GPRC): The increasing human dependency on electronic devices has led to the mushrooming of multiple brands that promise amazing output.

However, it often gets overwhelming for the buyers to choose among the flood of brands and products. Going to shops and suppliers doesn't help either because ultimately everyone is in for profit. Business owners push brands that promise them maximum margins.

This leads to a gap between offerings and customer satisfaction. Rohit Kohli of Hi-tech AV systems says that electronic products like air conditioners, lighting solutions, and AV systems are lifelong investments and conscious business people must take adequate care to offer the best products and services.

The failure to bridge this gap not only causes dissatisfaction but also harms the environment with sub-standard products that will not stand the test of time. We as responsible citizens of the world must try hard to ensure we invest in and recommend products that do not contribute further to the earth's miseries.

This is a huge responsibility that businesses need to shoulder and only recommend products that offer the best return on investment. While profitability cannot be ignored, they need to sync their objectives with the needs of customers.

The Karol Bagh market in Delhi is bustling with stores that deal in electronics and people from across Delhi/NCR head here to get the best products. The customer base ranges from individual customers to businesses like nightclubs, salons, gyms, restaurants, bars, corporate houses, etc.

Theatre and multiplex owners also head to the market for screen and sound systems. Rohit says that only a few businesses are conscious and look beyond profitability.

Some popular brands available here include JBL, Bose, Martin Audio, Tannoy, Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, Epson, Optma Pioneer, DENON, Marantz, Qsc, Focal Audio, b&o, b&w/ Electro Voice / Klipsh Audio / Yamaha Audio, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, O General, Sonos, Electro voice, Harman Kardon, Rcf Audio, Db Technology's, and White Westing House.

We hope more businesses come forward with sustainable initiatives that offer the best and latest products to customers. This is a step in the right direction and some brands like Hi-tech have already taken it. When the brands are consumer and sustainability-centred, the global market will be a profitable space for brands too.

