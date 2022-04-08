Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI/PNN): Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, one of India's leading manufacturers of antique jewellery received orders worth Rs 30 crores during the country's first B2B jewellery Expo "India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022)" held in Mumbai during April 3 to April 6, 2022.

Leading corporate and jewellery brands from domestic and international markets including Malabar Gold, PNG Jewellers, TBZ, Sree Kumaran Thangamaligai, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Manappuram Gold among many others visited the company's stall during the four-day exhibition. Over 30,000 visitors including leading National and International Jewellery Brands, Manufacturers, Retailers from all over the country and abroad visited GJS 2022.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Reportedly Closing On in Top Job at Old Trafford.

Sharing more details, Jenik Soni, Chief Executive Officer, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, said "We have received an overwhelming response from the Mumbai exhibition, both in terms of business, new corporate tie-ups and networking. The company's manufacturing excellence in Antique Jewellery craftsmanship along with Designs, New collections & Launches were displayed at the company's stall in the expo and were much appreciated. Out of the total orders of Rs. 30 crores received during the exhibition, around Rs. 25 crore is from the domestic corporate & retail brands and the rest from International brands. The order book will be executed in the current financial year of FY 2022-23."

The four-day exhibition - GJS 2022 is the largest B2B jewellery expo and trade show for the gems and jewellery industry. The expo was organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, the Apex industry body at Jio World Convention Centre. The theme of the Expo was centred on supporting Product Launches and Trend Discoveries, keeping in mind the growth in demand of the sector. Over 800 exhibitors from all over India participated in the expo. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India also attended and interacted with the Jewellery fraternity at the Expo. GJS 2022 is supported by World Gold Council (WGC), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & MSME Ministry.

Also Read | Kerala: Three Booked for Murder Bid on Youth in Kochi.

Established in 1997, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd is one the leading manufacturers of antique gold jewellery in India. The company's manufacturing excellence in craftsmanship, large inventory of designs & high quality of services has placed it in the league of top Jewellery suppliers. Company's manufacturing unit is located in Ahmedabad and has offices in - Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and plans to expand nationally. Company's client includes leading jewellery retailer and multinational brands including Tanishq, Malabar Gold, Joyalukkas among others. For FY21, company posted revenue of Rs. 117.6 crore with Net profit of Rs. 2.55 crore.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)