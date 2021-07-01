Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight has been named among the 'Inspiring CEOs 2021' at The Economic Times CEO Conclave.

In a virtual ceremony held on 24th June 2021, the award recognized eminent business leaders who are making a significant impact in shaping the world of business with exemplary leadership capabilities. Moreover, Ashish has been featured in "The Economics Times Inspiring CEOs Coffee Table Book 2021" launched at the Conclave.

The Economic Times acknowledges and recognizes business leaders & achievers who have opened new opportunities for themselves & others from across sectors and also features them in the coveted "The Economic Times Inspiring CEOs Coffee Table Book 2021". The Coffee Table Book selects individuals who have contributed critically towards delivering the finest services to the organization, leading to the growth of the organization, and enhancing the industry at large.

On receiving the award, Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight said, "I am pleased and honored to receive this prestigious award. I would like to thank the jury and The Economic Times for recognizing me as one of the Inspiring CEOs in 2021. Analytics Insight helps organizations with data-driven insights to predict emerging trends, build comprehensive strategies, improve existing products, and plan market expansion. Thus, Analytics Insight is recognised as a leading authority in disruptive technologies across the world. This award re-energizes us to help enterprises understand the dynamic technology market with exceptional insights to drive growth."

An alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, with an MBA in International Business, Ashish brings over 16 years of experience in providing strategic consulting and advisory to Fortune 500 companies. He is also a member of the Forbes Business Council and HBR Advisory Council.

