Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 18 (ANI): BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb on Wednesday said that the government should be very careful in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it can easily be misused.

"While AI is required to accelerate the country's economic process and to be a major player in the global arena, AI development is essential. But while propagating AI in a big way, like the Indian government is planning to do, the Government of India should be very careful about the misuse of AI... It can be misused by anybody, so strict rules are to be maintained for that..." he said.

Speaking to ANI, he warned that the introduction of AI in all sectors without proper planning and consideration will lead to job losses, affecting the overall economy of the country.

"It should be introduced where scientific research or the acceleration of ongoing processes can be reprocessed. But if you introduce it across all sectors, there will be job losses, which won't be conducive to the country's overall economic growth. These two aspects should be taken into consideration while promulgating the law..." he stated.

Further, he said that the growth in the AI sector is a marathon within the country itself, with states competing to lead the development. In such a scenario, it is important to evaluate AI requirements rather than joining the rat race.

"This is a mad race. Delhi is doing something, and Odisha is going head over heels to implement it in the state. What should be carefully decided and evaluated is whether we are ready for this. What is the present requirement, and how far can we go? Just to join the rat race will be a mistake," he said.

Meanwhile, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.

The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. (ANI)

