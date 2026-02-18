New Delhi, February 18: Steve Bannon, the MAGA media mogul who served as White House chief strategist at the start of Donald Trump’s first term, reportedly told Jeffrey Epstein in 2018 that Trump should be removed from office through the 25th Amendment. The remark allegedly surfaced during conversations tied to a planned documentary that Bannon intended to make about the late convicted s*x offender, adding a dramatic constitutional dimension to the already controversial Bannon-Epstein connection.

The disclosure has reignited scrutiny over Bannon’s association with Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on s*x trafficking charges. Reports indicate that Bannon spent considerable time at Epstein’s New York townhouse, filming interviews and discussing strategies that could reshape Epstein’s public image following earlier legal troubles. While Bannon has previously minimized the depth of their relationship, the resurfaced claim about invoking the 25th Amendment has intensified political debate. Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

What Is 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution establishes the procedures for presidential succession and the temporary or permanent transfer of presidential powers. It was ratified in 1967 after the assassination of John F. Kennedy to eliminate ambiguity about leadership transitions during crises.

The amendment is divided into four sections:

• Section 1 states that the vice president becomes president if the sitting president dies, resigns, or is removed.

• Section 2 allows a president to nominate a vice president when the office becomes vacant, subject to congressional confirmation.

• Section 3 permits a president to voluntarily transfer authority to the vice president during temporary incapacity, such as medical procedures.

• Section 4 enables the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unable to discharge official duties. If the president contests the declaration, a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress is required to uphold it. Who Is Releasing Epstein Files? Where To Check the Jeffrey Epstein Files? All You Need To Know.

Section 4 has never been successfully used to remove a sitting president against their will, and legal experts stress that it is designed strictly for cases of clear incapacity rather than political disagreement.

Historical Context and Political Impact

The 25th Amendment has been invoked multiple times under Section 3 for short-term medical reasons, ensuring continuity of governance. However, discussions around Section 4 tend to surface during moments of political instability or controversy.

The renewed attention comes as the Bannon-Epstein revelations continue to circulate in media and political circles. The intersection of a high-profile constitutional mechanism with the Epstein angle has fueled broader conversations about executive accountability, transparency, and the responsibilities of senior political figures.

While no formal 25th Amendment process is currently underway, the resurfaced 2018 comments attributed to Bannon underscore how constitutional tools can become part of internal political discourse during turbulent periods in American governance.

