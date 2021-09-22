Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Showcasing the company's production and technological excellence at one place, Asian Granito India Ltd. - one of India's leading tile companies has inaugurated a 10,000 sq. ft. display centre at Kochi, Kerala.

The showroom is among the largest Tiles, Marble, Quartz and Bathware showroom in the city of Kochi and will showcase company's latest collection including Grestek, Anti Bacterial, Special effect tiles, Quartz, Genius Smart PWC and latest faucets collection at one place.

Company inaugurated the Kochi display showroom virtually on 20 September. Kochi showroom of the company is at a strategic location - AGL Display Centre, Nr. Bread world, Thykoodam bridge, Vyttila, Kochin - 682019.

Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness, Asian Granito is one of the pioneer building material brands and has created a strong brand identity, which is recognised globally. This display showroom will have the entire product range of tiles, sanitaryware, bathware on display and with 1400+ products in all sizes, designs, and finishes in sync with evolving customer preferences under one roof and also showcase our production and technological excellence to customers across the globe.

Speaking on this occasion, Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd. said, "Kerala is a very important market for the company and it gives us immense pleasure to launch one of our biggest display showrooms in Kochi, the business capital of the state. The showroom will help our trader partners, architects, builders, channel partners with all the latest offerings from the company and guide our customers to make their dream project."

Kerala's tiles industry has been witnessing strong growth year-on-year due to the booming tourism, hotel industry and steadily growing real estate and housing sector. Booming infrastructure activity, tourism, renovation in the hospitality industry, changing lifestyle, affordability are major growth drivers for the state's ceramic industry.

Asian Granito is among the top players in Kerala ceramic industry with 17 exclusive showrooms, more than 125 dealer-sub dealers network and touchpoints. In the coming time, the company will be opening more showrooms and strengthen its dealer-distributor network in the state. The showroom will give further impetus to increase the company's retail market.

Asian Granito India Ltd. offers the widest range of products including, ceramic floor, digital wall, vitrified, parking, porcelain, glazed vitrified, outdoor, natural marble, composite marble & Quartz, etc. Further to leverage the synergies, the company has entered in sanitary ware and recently, the company had launched the CP Fittings and Faucets division to provide 'Complete Bathroom Solutions' under brand AGL.

The company expects higher sales in coming quarters due to its dominance in B&C class cities and focused penetration in the market. Company targets to increase its retail touchpoints to over 10,000, expand exclusive showrooms to over 500.

Kochi Showroom YouTube Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr8WeNXWO44

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Limited (AGIL) has emerged as India's leading home decor brand in a short span of two decades. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble, Quartz and Bathware. AGIL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGIL has achieved nearly 40 times growth in its production capacity, from 2,500 square meters per day in the year 2000 to nearly 98,000 square meters per day which includes 18,000 square meters per day of contractual manufacturing. AGIL was also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for phenomenal growth.

The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 310 exclusive showrooms, 13 display centers across India. Further, the company has an extensive 6500+ Touch points across India.

The company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGIL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of Rs. 1,292.3 crores in 2020-21. Company exports to more than 100 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com.

