Hyderabad, September 22: An incident of online fraud has come to light from Hyderabad where a retired bank employee was duped by nearly Rs 6 lakh. Reports inform that the fraudster cheated the elderly man by posing as customer service executives. According to a report by TOI, the fraudsters duped the 79-year-old retired bank employee of Rs 5.8 lakh. The victim of the online fraud has been identified as Shiva Rama Krishna Sastri, a resident of Saidabad. On Monday, the victim lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The elderly man, a retired SBI manager, had received an SMS on his phone stating that his electricity bill was not paid. The man, however, ignored the message as he had already paid the bill. Soon after receiving the SMS, the victim of the online fraud got a call from unknown offenders, posing as customer care executives of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL). Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Youngster Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster On Pretext Of Updating His Bank Details.

The fraudsters told the man that the paid bill amount was not updated in the database. Giving details about the incident, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Cyber Crime, KVM Prasad said that the cyber crooks told the victim to install the TSSPDCL app. They also asked him to install the TeamViewer QuickSupport app to so that they could remotely access his phone.

The report informs that after the man installed the two apps, the accused made the victim enter his debit card details in the TSSPDCL app to make a small payment, They noted all the card details and within a span of few minutes, managed to siphon off Rs 5.8 lakh from the victim’s bank account through multiple transactions. The cops said that the fraudsters could see the OTPs delivered to the mobile phone.

