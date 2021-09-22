Mumbai, September 22: In an incident of online fraud, a 29-year-old-doctor was duped for Rs 1.43 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai. The doctor from the Malad area of the city was cheated of her money when she tried to order wine online. A case was registered in the matter on Monday. The 29-year-old woman doctor is a resident of the Liberty Garden area of Malad. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of Providing High Returns For Playing Online Game.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the complainant said that she was searching for a wine store online and found a link of “Sona Wines”. “She found one with the name Sona Wines. She dialled the number and was asked to make the payment of Rs 2,000 for the wine,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. Cyber Police in Mumbai's Vakola Helps Shop Owner In Retrieving Rs 24.7 Lakh In Case Of Suspected 'Online Fraud'.

The cyber fraudsters told the doctor that the payment was not completed. They then lured the complainant into making multiple payments and told her that if these payments would reflect in her account, then they would repay her. The woman lost Rs 1.43 lakhs in the process.

The complainant even called back on the numbers which were mentioned online, but they were switched off. She approached the police when she realised that she was being cheated by cyber fraudsters. The case was registered at the Malad police station under relevant sections of cheating and cheating by impersonation. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).