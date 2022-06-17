Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): Valocity, a global Fintech company has won the "Excellence in Innovation and Technology Award" at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) India International Fintech Festival. The award was received by Valocity India CEO, Sovan Mandal, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, officials and representatives of industries and commerce including honorary guest and Ex-Finance Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg. The festival is India's leading interacting platform for the Fintech ecosystem, a global movement shaping the future of Fintech.

Commenting on the achievement, Sovan Manal, CEO at Valocity India said, "'We are honoured to win this prestigious award as it demonstrates the positive impact Valocity is having on our clients and the huge potential of our product to transform mortgage lending in India. When we entered the market, we promised to lead the way for the property ecosystem delivering cutting-edge, cloud-based technology to enable digital data capture and automated valuation workflows. To be presented with this award is a testimony to the problem Valocity is solving for the industry."

India is among the fastest-growing Fintech markets in the world, comprising of over 3,500 Fintech start-ups. The Indian Fintech market was valued at USD 31 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to be worth USD 85 Billion by 2025.

Carmen Vicelich, Founder and Global CEO at Valocity said, "India is embracing digital faster than ever before, and it is exciting to be delivering much-needed automation and standardisation to the property valuation process. While the Valocity platform is well established globally, it is exciting to be recognised for our localised India solution at these esteemed awards."

India's approach to digital financial inclusion is a global model and with initiatives such as Digital India, Housing for All, and India Stack, it has never been more important to embrace digitisation and the latest data and technology. Valocity is proud to collaborate with the industry to deliver ongoing innovation, future-proof solutions, enhanced customer experiences and timely data insights for informed decision-making.

Valocity is digitising the entire end-to-end mortgage valuation process in a single seamless platform to deliver significant-efficiency, risk and compliance management and operational cost savings. Valocity's advanced Valuation Ordering Platform is entirely cloud-based and has supported over USD 1.5 Trillion dollars in loan decisions globally.

Valocity connects the ecosystem of Lenders and Valuers with intelligent tools, giving clients an edge when it comes to industry benchmarking, standardised data capture, quality control, real-time portfolio analytics, risk mitigation, regulatory compliance, and ease of use for the Valuer.

Valocity is a FinTech PropTech company transforming and digitising the property decisioning process globally with customers across Australia, New Zealand, India, and Asia. Valocity digitises the entire property valuation process with its unique cloud-based valuation platform, with bespoke solutions for residential, commercial, and agricultural lending. It combines the best of nationwide property data with global technology and advanced analytics expertise to create customised insights, portfolio analytics, desktop valuations and a Full Valuation Ordering Platform that enables data-driven decision making and more seamless customer experiences.

