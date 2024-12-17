BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: AstaGuru Auction House is set to conclude the year with two spectacular online auctions that celebrate timeless artistry and craftsmanship. The Heirloom Collectibles: Antiques & Silver Auction, taking place on December 18-19, 2024, will showcase a stunning collection of rare antiques and exquisite silverware. This will be followed by the Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces Auction on December 20-21, 2024, offering an exquisite array of heirloom jewellery, exceptional gemstones, and luxury timepieces.

Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Marketing Officer at AstaGuru, said, "These two auctions are a testament to the timeless appeal of artistry, craftsmanship, and luxury. With a diverse collection that spans centuries of history, our upcoming auctions provide a rare opportunity for collectors and connoisseurs to acquire exquisite pieces that embody the finest traditions of design and craftsmanship. We are excited to offer these extraordinary treasures to a global audience, and we believe they will become cherished heirlooms for generations to come."

The collection spans a variety of periods and styles, each piece bearing the hallmark of exquisite craftsmanship.

Among the notable highlights are:

Lot 9: "Twenty-Four Views Taken in Saint Helena, The Cape, India, Ceylon, Abyssinia & Egypt" by Henry Salt

Estimated at Rs. 50,00,000 - Rs. 55,00,000, this rare first-edition publication from 1809 features 24 vividly hand-colored plates. It offers an extraordinary glimpse into the artistic and cultural richness of colonial-era exploration.

Lot 42: Pair of English Hallmark Silver Candelabra by Vincci Ltd, London

Priced at Rs. 28,00,000 - Rs. 30,00,000, these stunning candelabra are adorned with cherub masks and intricate floral scrolls, epitomizing the grandeur of 20th-century English silver craftsmanship.

Lot 19: Pietra Dura Cabinet in French Renaissance Style

Valued at Rs. 18,00,000 - Rs. 20,00,000, this opulent 19th-century cabinet is adorned with vibrant floral Pietra Dura designs and elegant brass inlays, showcasing superior craftsmanship.

Among the notable highlights from the Timepieces & Jewellery section are:

Lot 92: Rolex 18K Rose Gold Sky-Dweller Wristwatch

Estimated at Rs. 39,90,000 - Rs. 49,90,000, this innovative timepiece combines a Ring Command system with an annual calendar and dual-time zone function. With a sunburst rhodium dial and an 18K rose gold bracelet, it epitomizes Rolex's commitment to precision and luxury.

Lot 121: Audemars Piguet 18K Rose Gold Royal Oak Wristwatch

Estimated at Rs. 31,50,000 - Rs. 37,50,000, this timepiece comes with an automatic movement, 60 hours power reserve approximated, 40 jewels.

Lot 132: Patek Philippe Stainless Steel Nautilus Wristwatch

The iconic black dial with a hint of patina gives the timepiece a distinctive face. In true sports watch fashion, each of the lume-filled baton hour markers are applied on the dial and enhance legibility, offering excellent night time visibility. This lot is estimated to sell at Rs. 25,00,000 - Rs. 35,00,000.

Lot 2: A Spinel Choker & Pair of Ear Pendants

Set in gold with a fine selection of spinels, spinel beads, flat-cut diamonds and pearls, the choker features a fringe of well-matched and graduated spinel beads and is presented with a pair of matching earpendants. It is estimated to sell at Rs. 70,00,000 - Rs. 90,00,000.

Lot 12: An Important Pair of Diamond Ear Pendants

Set in 18K white gold with diamonds, diamond baguettes, pear-shaped diamonds, oval diamonds, diamond briolettes and diamond marquise. The ear tops are designed as a flower bud set with white and fancy yellow diamonds. This lot is estimated to be acquired at Rs. 2,62,50,000 - Rs. 3,00,00,000.

Lot 70: An Impressive Colombian Emerald & Diamond Choker

Set in 18K yellow gold, the choker/bracelet is elegantly designed with a central line composed of graduating emerald cut diamonds, complimented by two rows of perfectly matched emeralds. This lot is estimated to sell at Rs. 2,15,00,000 - Rs. 2,35,00,000.

For more information and to view the full auction catalogs, please visit www.astaguru.com.

