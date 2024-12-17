Mumbai, December 17: Jasprit Bumrah continued to redefine the art of fast bowling with yet another sensational spell in red-ball cricket. His ascendancy in the longest format of cricket looks as if it is straight out of a fairytale book. He became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after his sensational six-wicket haul on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test on Monday. As the series continues to go through twists and turns here is a look at the leading wicket-takers in the ongoing series between India and Australia. BGT 2024–25: Australia Dealt Massive Blow, Josh Hazlewood Leaves Field Amid ‘Calf Injury’ Concerns.

1. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

India's A-Lister Jasprit Bumrah continues to be at the top of the leading wicket-takers in the series. He has picked up 18 wickets in three Tests, with a stunning average of 11.72.

2. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

The left-arm quick has been churning out wickets according to his will throughout the series. His best came in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Starc has 13 wickets to his name at an average of 19.85.

3. Mohammed Siraj (India)

While the headlines have revolved around Bumrah, Siraj has been making a difference for the Indian team. He has 11 wickets to his name at an average of 25.00 in the ongoing series.

4. Pat Cummins (Australia)

The Australian captain is level with Siraj in terms of the number of wickets in the ongoing BGT series. He has 11 wickets to his name with a better average than Siraj, 23.45.

5. Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Hazlewood has played just two matches for Australia in the ongoing series and has six wickets to his name with a stunning average of 12.33.