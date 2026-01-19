VMPL

Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Astha Tourism, a trusted travel and transportation company based in Nashik, has announced the launch of its professionally curated Shirdi tour packages under its dedicated platform Shirditour.com. The initiative is designed to provide devotees with a seamless, organised, and hassle-free pilgrimage experience to the sacred town of Shirdi.

Astha Tourism is widely recognised for its strong focus on reliable transportation services, offering safe, comfortable, and punctual travel solutions across Maharashtra and neighbouring states. The newly introduced Shirdi tour packages integrate hotel bookings, local sightseeing, and end-to-end transportation, allowing pilgrims to focus entirely on their spiritual journey.

Each package is supported by well-maintained vehicles, experienced drivers, transparent pricing, and personalised service, ensuring comfort and safety throughout the journey. From airport and railway station transfers to intercity travel and local temple visits, Astha Tourism manages every aspect of transportation with professional precision.

The tour packages are available in multiple durations and formats, catering to families, senior citizens, and group travellers. Customised itineraries are also offered based on guest preferences, travel dates, and seasonal requirements.

According to the company, the launch addresses common challenges faced by pilgrims such as accommodation availability, transport coordination, and itinerary planning--especially during peak pilgrimage seasons. With structured itineraries and dedicated operational support, Astha Tourism aims to deliver clarity, comfort, and convenience.

Shirdi continues to attract millions of devotees every year, and with the increasing demand for organised pilgrimage travel, Astha Tourism's Shirdi tour packages provide a dependable and spiritually focused travel solution.

