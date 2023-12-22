PNN

New Delhi [India], December 22: In a remarkable moment of recognition, Gaurav Grover, the visionary Owner of IDEASTORMERS (BAG MANUFACTUER), has been honored with the esteemed Atal Samman Samaroh Awards 2023. This distinguished accolade was presented by the Union Cabinet Ministers and Legendry Bollywood Actress, at a grand event in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, India, on December 19th.

The Atal Samman Samaroh Award 2023 recognizes the outstanding contributions and accomplishments of entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Indo-global community. Gaurav Grover's unwavering commitment to innovation and dedication to the Manufacturing industry has propelled IDEASTORMERS to the forefront of the bag manufacturing landscape.

The gala event, graced by the presence of the Union Ministers and Celebrity, celebrated the achievements of Gaurav Grover (Owner- Ideastormers) in the presence of industry luminaries, business elites, and esteemed dignitaries.

Gaurav Grover expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and innovation that the IDEASTORMERS team has put into redefining the bag manufacturing ecosystem. This award will serve as a motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of bag manufacturers."

Union Ministers and Celebrity, the epitome of grace and talent in Politics and Bollywood, praised Gaurav Grover's pioneering spirit and the remarkable growth of IDEASTROMERS, saying, "It's a privilege to present this award to Gaurav Grover. His vision and dedication have set a shining example for the business world, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this celebration."

Gaurav Grover's achievement at the ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2023 Award is a testament to his exemplary leadership and IDEASTORMERS ongoing mission to transform the bag manufacturing landscape.

