NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali -- a day that celebrates prosperity and the age-old ritual of buying metal and kitchenware for good fortune. As your kitchen prepares for the joyful chaos of Diwali feasts and treasured family reunions, let your Dhanteras purchase be a true vessel for lasting memories and effortless elegance.

Also Read | West Bengal: BSF Foils Gold Smuggling Bid Along Indo-Bangladesh Border in North 24-Parganas, Seizes INR 76.5 Lakh Worth Gold, Smuggler Arrested (See Pics).

Borosil ServeFresh Stainless Steel Curry serve set not only looks beautiful but is built for everyday use. Its double-walled PUF insulation ensures your food stays hot and fresh for hours while retaining its nutritive value. Whether you're serving puris and paneer curry during festive dinners or kheer after pooja, you can keep your food on the table and enjoy it at your convenience -- just as fresh and delicious as when it was cooked.

Key features

Also Read | Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Confirms Cole Palmer Out for Six Weeks With Groin Injury.

* Mirror finish outer stainless-steel bowl for beautiful aesthetics* Mirror finish inner stainless steel bowl ensures easy cleaning* Special PUF Insulated body* Toughened glass lid* The Borosil Stainless Steel Insulated Curry Server comes with a 1 year warranty against manufacturing defects

Imagine: No more rushing back to the stove. This Diwali, you can keep the food warm on the table, enjoy your meal slowly, and spend more time talking and laughing with your family. Choose utility that lasts, choose elegance that shines. This Dhanteras, invest in the enduring joy of Borosil, and celebrate the heart of the home.

Thoughtful design, durable construction, and timeless appeal make the ServeFresh set a practical choice for Dhanteras purchases and festive gifting. It's a product that celebrates both the joy of serving and the spirit of togetherness that defines this season.

Price: Rs. 2,015/-

Available at: Borosil ServeFresh Stainless Steel Casserole Bowls (Set of 3)

Borosil is one of the most loved Indian brands recognized for its borosilicate glassware and kitchen products. The company specializes in manufacturing toughened borosilicate glass, which is known for its durability and resistance to thermal shock. The brand has established a leading presence in trade, modern trade, e-commerce and B2B businesses. Notably, Borosil has also embraced the Direct-to-Customer model, directly connecting with consumers to offer them its high-quality products ranging from kitchenware to home appliances and tableware. Evolving from a single-product, single-brand entity, Borosil today stands as a multi-product, multi-brand organization, reaching its diverse clientele and acting as a force multiplier for Indian women by empowering them through its products and initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)