New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/TPT): One of the celebrated poets and authors Ankush Tiwari, who is also the author of two books- 'Khayalon Ka Maikhana' and 'Hadon Ke Paar Bhi Ek Duniya Hai', has recently been appointed as co-convenor of 'The Great Indian Writers Award 2022' by Grisu Media Arts and Sunil Sihag Goraa Films.

The competition aims to search for the finest stories by talented writers across India. Authors, screenwriters, poets, and lyricists have been asked to send their best work, and besides lumpsum cash prizes, 11 best-selected stories will also be adapted into films. Further, Ankush Tiwari and the team are also assisting about 50 aspiring writers to get their books published traditionally.

Talking about the event and the honour he has been bestowed with, Ankush Tiwari says, "It feels good and responsible for being made the co-convener of The Great Indian Writers Award 2022. I would sincerely like to thank Grisu Media Arts and Sunil Sihag Goraa Films for imposing utmost trust on me. I see this as a great opportunity to promote young exceptional talent in the field of arts. I have certainly believed that poetry and stories have a lot of power in the formation of a civilized society and by giving a credible platform to the numerous authors, we are helping in bringing out exceptional talent."

With the aim to promote an artist and their phenomenal work, Grisu Media Arts and Sunil Sihag Goraa Films have announced The Great Indian Writers Award 2022, and with this, they seek to bring the lost glory for the writers. Ankush Tiwari also envisions filling the gap and becoming a bridge connecting art, artists, and their voice with the event. Ankush, who is also the founder of a poetry club named "Chand Ka Tukda is known for his works like "Hypocrisy in Democracy", "Bhagi Huyi Ladkiyan", "Baki Sab Thik Hai" that aims to bring a positive change in society. Apart from these, the poet is widely-recognized for his poem titled 'Kadi Ninda' that created a buzz on social media platforms. One of the major reasons why Ankush is given such a big responsibility is because of his character that symbolizes the common people and their pain.

As of now, apart from poetry, the virtuoso has also given about a hundred plus speeches across public platforms in India. His topics include a wide range of social issues and issues related to mental health.

