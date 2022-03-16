Hola Mohalla or Hola Mahalla or simply Hola, is a three-day-long Sikh festival that is celebrated after the festival of colours, Holi. The festival normally falls in the month of March and takes place on the second day of the lunar month of Chett. The tradition established by Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated by the Sikh community, especially the armed order called Nihang. This year Hola Mohalla will commence from Friday, 18 March and end on Sunday 20 March. The big festive event was started for the Sikhs to practice military exercises and showcase their bravery and courage. Basically, the term 'Hola', is originated from the word 'halla' which means military charge. Holi 2022 Celebration: From Lathmar Holi To Holla Mohalla, Here's How The Colourful Festival Is Celebrated Across India.

Traditions And Significance Of Celebrating Hola Mohalla

It is said that the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, built upon the story of Prahlad and founded the festival of Hola Mohalla. The three-day event is held at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab wherein Nihang Sikhs display their weapons, and showcase their martial arts. The most amazing and praise-worthy part of the event is watching Nihangs on horses and elephants, carrying a range of traditional and modern weapons and displaying their capabilities to use them. Apart from these people from the Sikh community also participate in kirtan, music, and poetry. There are also a number of Darbars where the Sri Guru Granth Sahib is present and religious lectures take place. Happy Holi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Festive Quotes, Colourful Wallpapers, Sayings and SMS To Family and Friends on Rangwali Holi.

After the display of mock battles, langar at a grand level is organised by the localities at the Anandpur Sahib. As Langars are a huge part of Sikhism and the spirit of community service. Grains like wheat, flour, rice, and pulses along with sugar, vegetables, and milk are provided by the nearby villagers for the langar. Traditional cuisine is served to the pilgrims who eat while sitting in rows on the ground. Moreover, there are community service kitchens with meals served to all those who would like to attend and volunteer, regardless of who they are. In a nutshell, the festival of Hola Mohalla is a great example of brotherhood, fraternity, and valour

