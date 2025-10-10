VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Covering 1,452km across 9 states, the non-stop drive highlights India's road realities despite rapid expressway growth.

In a one-of-a-kind challenge, autoX tested the Skoda Kylaq AT by driving it non-stop for 24 hours across India. The ambitious road trip spanned 1,452km and covered 9 states, with the team averaging 61km/h despite the presence of expressways. The drive underlines the endurance of the Kylaq, while offering a reality check on India's road network.

The "10 States in 24 Hours" attempt began at dawn in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with three drivers rotating through 8-hour shifts. The Skoda Kylaq AT crossed Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand before reaching the West Bengal border just over 27 hours later.

In total, the Kylaq covered 1,452km within 24 hours, maintaining an average speed of 61km/h. Despite torrential rains, inconsistent road conditions, and dense night-time traffic, the 1.0 TSI motor, automatic gearbox, and robust suspension delivered a composed drive. The SUV returned an impressive 12.6km/l while running continuously -- the engine was never switched off during the entire challenge.

With India witnessing a rapid rise in expressways and ADAS-equipped cars, such as the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra Scorpio-N, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, this drive offered a broader perspective: endurance and real-world usability remain as important as speed and technology.

"Nature threw everything at us -- floods, broken highways, truck traffic -- but the Skoda Kylaq never missed a beat. Covering 9 states in 24 hours showed us India's true average speeds and proved the endurance of both man and machine," said autoX Assistant Editor, Shivank Bhatt.

The drive was featured in the August 2025 issue of autoX magazine under the title "All in a Day's Work". Similar endurance and technology-focused tests have previously included the ADAS comparison of Honda City, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Mercedes-AMG EQS. Together, these features underline autoX's commitment to independent, real-world automotive testing.

To read the full story of the Skoda Kylaq's 24-hour endurance drive and explore more in-depth reviews, comparisons, and road tests, visit www.autox.com or pick up the August 2025 issue of autoX magazine, available on stands and online.

About autoX

Established in 2006, autoX is one of India's leading automotive publications and digital platforms. Every month, our experts curate autoX magazine -- an influential, entertaining, and informative title that covers the latest cars, bikes, technology, motorsport, and industry trends. With a strong presence across print, digital, and social platforms, autoX delivers trusted reviews and stories to an ever-growing automotive community.

