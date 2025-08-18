PNN

New Delhi [India], August 18: AVG Logistics Limited, (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY26.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

- Revenue from Operations: ₹125.02 Cr, YoY growth of 1.7%

- EBITDA: ₹24.28 Cr, YoY growth of 2.8%

- EBITDA Margin: 19.42%, YoY expansion of 20 bps

- Profit Before Tax: ₹7.00 Cr, YoY growth of 5.7%

- Profit Before Tax Margin: 5.60%, expansion of 21 bps

Commenting on financial performance, Mr. Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "Q1 FY26 has marked a promising start to the fiscal year with the strategic wins that reflect our long-term commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Our successful commercial deployment of India's first 55-ton electric trucks at Tata Steel reflects our commitment to pioneering sustainable logistics. Our six-year rail lease agreement with Indian Railways enhances multimodal connectivity, opening new corridors to the Northeast and adding long-term revenue visibility. The ₹112 Cr funding secured from PSU banks reinforces market confidence and supports our planned expansion across FTL, cold chain, and green fleets.

We look forward to executing these initiatives with precision while exploring new opportunities that further enhance shareholder and customer value."

