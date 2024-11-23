PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: AVP Infracon Limited (NSE -AVPINFRA), one of the leading infrastructure development companies, has successfully secured a prestigious sub-contract valued at Rs 33.19 Cr. The sub-contract was awarded by M/S. CDR & Co Constructions is the principal contractor working on a project commissioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This sub-contract involves Periodic Renewal and strengthening of the Thanjavur to Trichy section from Km 80/000 to Km 128/480 on NH-67 (New NH-83), situated in the state of Tamil Nadu. The project will be executed on an Item Rate Basis, with a delivery completion period of one year.

The scope of the project underscores AVP Infracon Limited's growing reputation for delivering excellence in the infrastructure sector. By taking part in this significant national highway renewal initiative, the company continues to align itself with India's infrastructure development goals.Commenting on the update, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said,

"This sub-contract win underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, timeliness, and expertise in infrastructure development. We are proud to play a role in enhancing India's road infrastructure, particularly in the critical industrial corridor of Tamil Nadu.

By participating in such impactful projects, we demonstrate our technical capabilities while fostering long-term relationships within the infrastructure ecosystem--essential for scaling operations and achieving sustained growth.

We remain focused on delivering projects that drive national progress and look forward to the successful and timely execution of this initiative, further solidifying our position as a trusted name in the infrastructure sector."

