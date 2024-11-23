Diljit Dosanjh is making waves worldwide with his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. After entertaining his global fans, the Punjabi rockstar is back on home turf, performing shows in India. The "Sauda Khara Khara" singer will perform in Mumbai this December. Ahead of the grand concert, an Instagram influencer named Simarjeet Singh pranked pedestrians on Pune's FC Road by posing as the singer, leaving people completely duped. Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Ticket Sales: Booking Starts Today for Dil-Luminati Concert 2024! Check Out the Timings To Buy Tickets for the Singer’s Upcoming Show.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Lookalike Fools Fans in Pune

Simarjit Singh wore a stylish outfit comprising a jacket, a bandanna covering his face, sunglasses, and a red turban as he strolled through the streets of Pune. To add to the authenticity, the fitness influencer also hired bodyguards who did their job well, making the whole prank more believable. In videos shared on his Instagram handle, fans could be seen swarming around Simarjeet, requesting selfies and greeting the singer. Little did they know that it was all a prank and the real Diljit was nowhere near them.

Diljit Dosanjh in Pune?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simarjeet Singh Calisthenics 🇮🇳 (@iamsimarjeetsiingh)

As fans of Diljit Dosanjh on Pune streets were fooled by Simarjeet's excellent prank, netizens who watched the clip teased the influencer. Most users felt that he didn't resemble the Punjabi singer at all, while another group flooded the comment section with remarks like "Diljit from Meesho." Check out their hilarious reactions to the prank below.

Netizens React to Simarjeet’s Prank As Diljit Dosanjh

An Expert Advice for the Next Prank, Maybe

A User Called Him ‘Diljit From Myntra’

‘Diljit From ’Meesho’

The Mumbai leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert is scheduled for December 11, 2024. Tickets for the show went live on Friday (November 22).

