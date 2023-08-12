PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: AVRO India Limited (NSE–AVROIND &BSE – 543512), One of the leading manufacturers of plastic moulded furniture products has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY24.

Key Financials at a Glance:

Q1 FY24:

* Total Income Rs 23.34 crore

* EBITDA of Rs 2.30 crore

* EBITDA Margin at 9.85 per cent

* Net Profit of Rs 1.02 crore

* Net Profit Margin at 4.36 per cent

* EPS at Rs 1.01

Commenting on the performance, Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of AVRO India Limited said, “We have seen an impressive 15 per cent rise in total income. However, cost pressures weighed on our profitability.

We have commenced our recycling plant and on scaling up its operations, we would see cost saving as recycled plastic would be used in furniture production. I believe the demand to pick up with the onset of festivals. We are optimistic on demand growth while our strategies will control costs.”

