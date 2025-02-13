PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: AXA Global Business Services (AXA GBS), a part of the AXA Group, proudly celebrates its 30 years of operations in India. The occasion was marked by a celebratory townhall in both Pune and Bangalore, with the AXA GBS Executive Committee members joining CEO, Michele Rochefort at the event.

With a global employee footprint of over 4,000 professionals across Bangalore, Pune, UK, and Morocco, AXA GBS continues to expand its presence while driving innovation, employee experience, operational excellence and strong customer satisfaction.

AXA GBS currently co-partners with over 35 AXA entities across 14 countries. It blends expertise in technology services such as application development & maintenance, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and industrial automation, along with traditional business process services including language support to deliver tangible value across AXA's global ecosystem. This milestone also marks a significant transition for AXA GBS to being a trusted advisor to AXA entities driven by a high-value, output-based operating model.

"At AXA GBS, we love to dare. We are looking within first, cannibalizing our existing business model through a bold program of intelligent automation and digitalization. We are looking to enhance our traditional operational services with a powerful combination of automation and technology, enhancing the value for AXA entities globally. With a strategic focus on driving organic growth and scaling existing services, we are confident of providing flexibility to AXA entities, unlocking collective value for AXA Group. We are investing heavily in upskilling our employees, empowering them to build their capabilities to complement their wealth of domain expertise. We are scaling operational excellence by investing in tools, platforms, and integrated systems to support AXA entities seamlessly, to be consistently impactful advisors. As an integral part of the AXA Group, AXA GBS has extensive domain knowledge and we are well placed to own, drive and deliver results for our various global entities. Our focus also remains on retaining intellectual property and value within AXA. I am confident that our strategic transformation will yield great results for our Entities, Processes, and People. 30 years combined with AXA Group's 40th year anniversary in April is a testament to our long-standing legacies entwining to deliver value for the Group," said Michele Rochefort, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Global Business Services.

AXA GBS's dedication to operational excellence is reflected in its increased customer satisfaction rate and net promoter score in the past one year. AXA GBS has demonstrated commitment and expertise in forging strong and trusted relationships with AXA's global teams.

"With a focus on exceptional customer satisfaction, we have launched an integrated service catalogue, ensuring AXA entities have a holistic view of what we can do for them. With a smooth customer relationship management platform at the back-end, we are investing more time to co-create with our entities to open doors of innovation and excellence," said Timothy Auger, Chief Customer & Transition Officer, AXA Global Business Services.

A newly opened, state-of-the-art facility in Pune underscores AXA GBS's commitment to fostering a great place to work poised to deliver enhanced service delivery and cutting-edge innovation, while promoting a collaborative, inclusive workspace. Furthermore, as a skills-based organization, it fosters a high-performing and engaged workforce with an 88% employee engagement score and an impressive 90% retention rate, achieved through robust role-based learning academies.

"Our people are our exceptional talent engine - our secret sauce! Their dedication and talent drive our success and enable us to be consistently impactful advisors to AXA entities. We are committed to making AXA GBS a "Skills-First" organization, and ensuring every employee has a career path aligned to their personal growth and career ambitions - where they can truly own their career," said Isabelle Isnard, Chief People and Communications Officer, AXA Global Business Services.

"Last year alone, AXA GBS had over 67% of our employees volunteer for over 42 corporate social responsibility programs across the country. Our commitment to communities around us for inclusive protection and environment will continue; but we are also investing in ensuring it is a promise made by our people - 5% of goals in our employee performance is dedicated to community volunteering work; and we are on the path to combining this dedicated time to be skills-based volunteering to ensure there is more purpose to work and a flavor for learning. This is a particularly special achievement for us - our goals in advancing in the fields of automation, data analytics, and AI, along with other technologies, is beautifully balanced with and grounded in our drive to do good for our people, communities, and environment. And these numbers validate that," said Rahul Sinha, Chief Data Analytics and AI Officer & Executive Sponsor - CSR at AXA Global Business Services.

As AXA GBS looks ahead to its new chapter, it remains steadfast in pushing boundaries and embracing emerging technologies to drive AXA's global ambitions. Harnessing its talented workforce and evolving service offerings, it stands poised to shape the future of insurance and beyond, setting new benchmarks for innovation, collaboration and measurable value creation.

ABOUT AXA GLOBAL BUSINESS SERVICES

AXA Global Business Services (AXA GBS) is a part of the AXA Group, a leading multinational insurance firm headquartered in Paris, France. Located in India, Morocco, and UK with more than 4000 employees, the organization provides essential business support services across various functions such as finance, human resources, IT, and procurement to AXA entities worldwide. As part of AXA's commitment to tech-driven innovation, AXA GBS plays a pivotal role in fostering cutting-edge technological solutions and driving digital transformation across the organization.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 147,000 employees serving 94 million clients in 50 countries. In 2023, IFRS17 revenues amounted to Euro 102.7 billion and IFRS17 underlying earnings to Euro 7.6 billion. AXA had Euro 946 billion in assets under management, including assets managed on behalf of third parties, as of December 31, 2023.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD. It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND THE USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives, and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words and expressions such as "expects", "anticipates", "may", "plan" or any variations or similar terminology of these words and expressions, or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "would" and "could". Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside AXA's control, and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned that a variety of factors could influence and cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements, in some instances materially. Each forward-looking statement speaks only

at the date of this press release. Please refer to Part 5 - "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Universal Registration Document") for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations. AXA specifically disclaims and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations. This press release is not intended to and does not contain or constitute an offer to purchase or sell AXA's securities. In addition, this press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, or alternative performance measures ("APMs"), used by Management in analyzing AXA's operating trends, financial performance and financial position and providing investors with additional information that Management believes to be useful and relevant regarding AXA's results. These non-GAAP financial measures generally have no standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similarly labelled measures used by other companies. As a result, none of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Group's consolidated financial statements and related notes prepared in accordance with IFRS. "Underlying earnings", "underlying earnings per share", "underlying return on equity", "combined ratio" and "debt gearing" are APMs as defined in ESMA's guidelines and the AMF's related position statement issued in 2015. AXA provides a reconciliation of such APMs to the most closely related line item, subtotal, or total in the financial statements of the corresponding period (and/or their calculation methodology, as applicable) in its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2024, on the pages indicated under the heading "IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND THE USE OF NON-GAAP AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES". For further information on the above-mentioned and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, see the Glossary set forth in AXA's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619489/AXA_Michele_Rochefort.jpg

