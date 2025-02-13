If you’re planning to watch Captain America: Brave New World, the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this weekend, here’s a word of advice: steer clear of social media until you’ve seen the film. Although the movie is set to release in theatres on February 14, 2025, video clips from Captain America: Brave New World are already making the rounds on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. ‘Captain America – Brave New World’ Review: Anthony Mackie’s MCU Superhero Film Receives Mixed First Reactions.

These scenes appear to have been recorded during early preview screenings held on February 11, and they even include the two post-credit scenes. This isn’t an isolated incident, as Marvel has been grappling with leaks for some time now. There are also reports that the entire film has been leaked online in HD quality.

Red Hulk vs Captain America Fight Scene Leaked

Red Hulk vs Captain America Fight Scene Leaked (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Post-Credit Scene Leaked

Post-Credit Scene Leaked (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox), Captain America: Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s debut as Captain America on the big screen (a role earlier played by Chris Evans till Avengers: Endgame), following his role as Falcon in the franchise. The film also introduces the legendary Harrison Ford, who steps in to replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. The cast further includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Watch the Trailer of 'Captain America: Brave New World':

Serving as a sequel to the Disney+ series Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the movie also ties into other Marvel titles like The Incredible Hulk and Eternals. Early box office projections suggest the film could earn USD 90 million domestically over the weekend, with a global total of USD 200 million. However, early previews have garnered mixed to negative reviews from critics.

