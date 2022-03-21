New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Axis Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of tenure 1-year 11days to less than 1-year 25 days by 5 basis points to 5.30 per cent effective from Monday.

According to data available with the Axis Bank website, the interest rate on fixed deposits of amount below Rs 2 crore is revised to 5.30 per cent effective from March 21, 2022, which is 0.05 per cent or 5 basis points, higher from the earlier rate of 5.25 per cent.

Also Read | World Water Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Importance of Fresh Water.

For senior citizens, the rate is revised upward to 5.80 per cent. Senior citizens get 0.50 per cent more interest on all the tenures.

Axis Bank offers the highest interest rate of 5.75 per cent on fixed deposit of tenure from 5 years to 10 years. (ANI)

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of RCB in Indian Premier League T20 Season 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)