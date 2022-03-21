After 14 seasons without a trophy despite ending as second-best on a number of occasions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to finally get their hands on the elusive IPL title when the tournament kicks off on March 26. The franchise have had some of the most decorated and biggest names in the sport--from Chris Gayle to Shane Watson, AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli and also KL Rahul. But they just have not been able to cross the finishing line, a narrative that they would be keen on rewriting, this time around. RCB New Jersey Launched: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kit for IPL 2022

RCB would be under a new captain in Faf Du Plessis this season. In many ways, this is the start of a new journey for the franchise, who would have a leader apart from Virat Kohli, after a very long time. The franchise made some very smart purchases in the IPL 2022 Auctions last month, with the highlight of them being Du Plessis himself, alongside Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and David Willey to name a few. Plus with them having retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, RCB are expected to have a pretty good squad at their disposal and can surely pack a punch. It would be very interesting to see how Du Plessis leads the team, given the fact that it's his first full-time assignment as a skipper in the IPL. Also, the role that Kohli would play now, is something fans would be eager to observe. Virat Kohli has a Message for New RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Ahead of IPL 2022 (Watch Video)

RCB Schedule for IPL 2022:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 27 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium March 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 5 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM MCA Stadium April 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 16 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 19 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM MCA Stadium April 30 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium May 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM MCA Stadium May 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium May 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

