Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: P Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has partnered with Learning Space Foundation (LSF) to launch Axis Max Life Udaan - a youth empowerment program aimed at enhancing employability and career readiness among students in 25 schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. The program was launched to commemorate 15 years of the successful bancassurance partnership between Axis Max Life and Axis Bank.

Rooted in a shared commitment of Axis Bank and Axis Max Life towards social impact and community upliftment, Axis Max Life - Udaan is designed to ignite the potential of youth by nurturing their strengths and providing access to relevant skills, guidance, and opportunities. The multi-year program will deliver structured career counselling, aptitude assessments, and vocational information to over 200 young individuals, while also equipping at least 100 youth with critical employability skills such as English communication, computer literacy, and soft skills across these schools and colleges.

The official launch of this initiative took place at the Patuck Polytechnic Institute Auditorium, Mumbai in the presence of Neeta Bhatt, Executive Vice President & Head - Fees, Axis Bank, along with Anurag Chauhan Director, General Counsel & Company Secretary and Head - Sustainability, Sachin Arora Director & Head, Axis Bank Partnership from Axis Max Life insurance, Nitin Orayan, Founder LSF, and the leaders from the Patuck Institute, LSF Trustees and selected student representatives.

Commenting on the launch, Anurag Chauhan, Director, General Counsel & Head - Sustainability, Axis Max Life, said, "This initiative is not just a celebration of a longstanding and trusted partnership - it's a commitment to build a more inclusive future for India's youth. Career counselling plays a pivotal role in helping them discover their interests, align aspirations with real-world possibilities, and take confident steps toward economic independence. Through Axis Max Life Udaan, we hope to foster a generation that thrives on dignity, purpose, and opportunity."

Sharing their perspective Nitin Orayan, Founder, Learning Space Foundation, said, "This initiative brings timely and tangible support to youth who often fall through the cracks of access and opportunity. It's a step towards building a more equitable and empowered society - one where semi-urban & rural talent is recognized, nurtured, and given a real chance to thrive."

Axis Max Life employees will actively contribute as mentors and facilitators volunteering their time and expertise through skill-sharing sessions, career fairs, and community engagement events.

https://www.axismaxlife.com

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

