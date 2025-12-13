VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, together with NDTV, hosted the India Retirement Insights Summit in New Delhi, an event focused on fostering dialogue and advancing awareness around retirement preparedness in India on a national level.

The India Retirement Insights Summit brought together policymakers, financial experts, industry leaders, and digital influencers to examine the future of retirement through the lenses of financial readiness, health preparedness, and emotional well-being. Designed as a thought leadership initiative under the brand's Bharosa Talks platform, the event focused on sharing practical insights and data-driven perspectives to help participants understand retirement planning trends and make informed decisions.

The primary objective of the India Retirement Insights Summit was to launch the fifth edition of the India Retirement Index Study (IRIS 5.0), a flagship survey conducted to map the retirement preparedness in India by Axis Max Life Insurance in partnership with Kantar, a leading global marketing data and analytics company.

The Summit also provided a platform for diverse perspectives on the future of retirement in India through a series of high-impact panel discussions and expert interactions. Several high-profile sessions featured senior industry leaders including Sumit Madan, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Max Life; Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer - South Asia, Kantar; Munish Sharda, Executive Director at Axis Bank and Non-Executive Director at Axis Max Life Insurance; Rohit Kumar Agrawala, Director - Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation; and Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Capital, who shared cross-sectoral perspectives on financial preparedness, consumer behaviour, and long-term wellbeing.

This was followed by a focused discussion with Rachana Ranade, Financial Influencer and Educator, and Rahul Talwar, Director & CMO, Axis Max Life, which explored the retirement readiness among key demographic segments such as Gen Zers, homemakers, and millennials.

Rahul Talwar, Director & CMO, Axis Max Life, said, "With increasing life expectancy ratio in India, retirement planning will play a critical role in sustaining individual financial security in the long term. At Axis Max Life, we have taken the lead in building India's one of the most comprehensive and consistent view of retirement readiness through the India Retirement Index Study (IRIS), which is part of our brand platform, Bharosa Talks. This survey, now in its fifth edition, has emerged as one of the country's most credible research platforms in this space, offering data-driven insights into how India is preparing for life after retirement. The India Retirement Insights Summit brings this research to life by turning insight into action. By bringing together leaders, experts, and influencers, we aim to drive meaningful conversations that encourage and inspire Indians to make informed decisions and move toward a more secure, healthier second innings."

IRIS 5.0: India's Retirement Readiness at a Glance

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the India Retirement Index Study (IRIS) continues to serve as India's most comprehensive benchmark on retirement preparedness, assessing financial security, health readiness, and emotional wellbeing across Indian consumers. The 2025 edition reflects steady progress, with the national index rising from 44 in 2022 to 48 in 2025, driven by stronger fitness habits, increased preventive health check-ups, and higher insurance adoption. While financial confidence remains steady, awareness around the required retirement corpus continues to be low, with 7 in 10 respondents believing that ₹1 crore would be sufficient for a comfortable retirement.

Read more about the India Retirement Index Study at

https://www.axismaxlife.com/iris-india-retirement-study-index

Disclaimer: Findings are based on survey responses, and do not constitute financial advice.

About India Retirement Index Study

India Retirement Index Study is an annual retirement study by Axis Max Life conducted in partnership with KANTAR. The study evaluates India's readiness for a healthy, peaceful, and financially secure retirement across three indices Financial, Health, and Emotional Preparedness each measured on a scale of 0 to 100. The fifth edition surveyed 2,242 respondents across 28 cities, including new segments such as gig workers.

About Axis Max Life Insurance (www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.axismaxlife.com

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. To know more, visit www.kantar.com

