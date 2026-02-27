TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Marking two decades of excellence, Aza Fashions proudly celebrates 20 years of redefining luxury fashion retail in India. Founded with a clear and uncompromising vision--to create a destination that celebrates the finest Indian designer fashion--Aza has, over the years, evolved into one of the country's most respected and leading luxury fashion platforms. Synonymous with exclusivity, elegance, and trust, Aza stands as a benchmark in curated luxury retail.

Since inception, Aza has positioned itself not as a conventional retailer, but as a curator of luxury. Every designer association, collection edit, and in-store experience has been thoughtfully selected to reflect exceptional craftsmanship, refined aesthetics, and contemporary luxury sensibilities. This disciplined commitment to curation has shaped Aza into a trusted authority for couture, bridal, occasion wear, and premium pret, serving India's most discerning clientele.

Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions shares, "Our journey has always been guided by a singular vision--to create an elevated platform that honours craftsmanship, champions design excellence, and delivers deeply personalised luxury offerings. As India's luxury landscape continues to evolve, Aza will continue to partner with leading designers and celebrated personalities to curate inspiring fashion experiences that shape modern luxury and occasion dressing. To celebrate 20 years of Aza, we launched ROAR by Aza X Shilpa Shetty Kundra, an exclusive and versatile saree collection we personally designed with the celebrity using our customer and sales insights. We remain committed to setting new benchmarks in innovation, service and luxury retail excellence."

A Luxury-First Expansion Story

Aza's growth story has been driven by a luxury-first mindset. Over the past 20 years, the brand has expanded to establish 14 flagship luxury stores across India's most prominent fashion and lifestyle destinations--five in Mumbai, five in Delhi, and one each in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Kolkata. Each store has been conceptualised as an immersive luxury environment, blending architectural elegance with warm, personalised service.

Complementing its physical presence is a strong omni-channel strategy, with a high-end digital interface through its website and app. This seamless integration of luxury retail and technology allows Aza to scale responsibly while preserving exclusivity and delivering personalised service to clients across geographies.

A Distinct and Powerful Luxury Niche

Within India's dynamic fashion ecosystem, Aza occupies a clearly defined and powerful niche. It serves as a bridge between iconic, established designers and promising emerging talent, offering a meticulously curated portfolio that spans couture, luxury bridal, occasion wear, and premium ready-to-wear.

Aza's positioning is reinforced through refined visual merchandising, elegant store environments, bespoke styling services, and carefully edited seasonal collections. Clients turn to Aza not merely to shop, but to mark life's most significant milestones: weddings, celebrations, and special moments. This trust has cemented Aza's reputation as a destination for milestone dressing.

Luxury Rooted in Relationships

At Aza, luxury extends beyond product--it is embedded in relationships. The brand follows a high-touch, relationship-led engagement philosophy, prioritising personalised styling, private consultations, and curated experiences tailored to individual client journeys.

Through exclusive trunk shows, designer previews, curated luxury events, and loyalty initiatives, Aza deepens emotional connections with its clientele. Backed by data-driven CRM strategies, the brand ensures refined, personalised communication that enhances long-term customer value while preserving the intimacy that defines true luxury service. This customer-centric approach has allowed Aza to build enduring relationships with generations of clients, reinforcing its position as a trusted luxury partner.

Milestones that Define Excellence

As it celebrates 20 years, Aza's journey is marked by significant milestones that underscore its leadership in luxury retail. The successful launch and sustained growth of 14 flagship stores across key fashion capitals stand testament to its strategic vision and operational excellence.

Aza Fashions was honoured as Luxury Retail - Fashion Retailer of the Year at the IREC Awards 2025, a prestigious recognition of its excellence in luxury curation, customer experience, and retail innovation. This accolade further reinforces Aza's status as a benchmark-setter within the Indian luxury fashion landscape.

Strategic Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Aza remains committed to strengthening its leadership within India's growing luxury market. The brand's strategic focus continues to centre on deepening designer partnerships, expanding curated luxury offerings, enhancing omni-channel capabilities, and delivering ever more immersive and personalised retail experiences.

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India's premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture, and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Aza showcases leading designers like Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, and Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal, and Seema Gujral, as well as trending labels and emerging talent discovered by Aza. With 14 boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce website and App, Aza offers personalized styling, seamless service, and worldwide shipping to over 75 countries--bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global stage. In 2025, Aza expanded into fine lab-grown diamond jewellery, with the launch of the brand Araiya by Aza.

For more information, visit: https://www.azafashions.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

