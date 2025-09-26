PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: B.A.G. Convergence Limited (B.A.G, The Company is a digital media company managing News24 and E24 across web, apps, social media, YouTube and connected TV platforms covering news, entertainment, sports, spiritual, Auto & Tech, Business & more, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 48.72 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 56,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 82 - ₹ 87 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up To 15,60,000 Equity Shares* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 10,40,000 Equity Shares* Non-Institutional Investors - Up To 8,32,000 Equity Shares* Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 18,88,000 Equity Shares* Market Maker - 2,80,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to Expansion of Existing Business, Acquisition/ Production of Content, Brand building expenses and general corporate purpose. The anchor portion will open on September 29, 2025 and issue will close on October 03, 2025.The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Inventure Merchant Banker Services Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Anuradha Shukla, Chairperson & Managing Director of B.A.G. Convergence Limited expressed expressed "BAG Convergence Limited has been shaping India's digital media landscape since 2007 through News24, News24 Sports, and E24 Bollywood, Darshan 24, Auto 24 (MotoX24), Regional News reaching audiences across web, mobile apps, social media, and Connected TV. With over 29 million YouTube subscribers, 31 million Facebook followers, and a strong presence on Instagram, Twitter, and our website, we remain committed to delivering authentic, engaging, and timely news and entertainment nationwide.

The funds raised through this IPO will allow us to expand our business, invest in high-quality content production and acquisition, and strengthen our brand presence, enhancing our operations and accelerating growth. This will enable us to continue providing reliable and relevant content to our audiences across India."

Mr. Kanji B. Rita, Founder and Chairman of Inventure Merchant Banker Services Private Limited said, "We are pleased to support BAG Convergence Limited in its IPO journey. The company has built a strong presence in India's digital media space through News24, News24 Sports, and E24 Bollywood, Darshan 24, Auto 24 (MotoX24), Regional News, reaching millions of users across platforms.The proceeds from this IPO will help BAG Convergence to expand its operations, invest in high-quality content production and acquisition, and strengthen its brand presence. This will help the company scale its business, reach wider audiences, and sustain long-term growth in India's dynamic digital media market."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)