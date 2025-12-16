VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has secured a major new order from Sattva CKC Private Limited. The project, valued at Rs. 615.69 crore (exclusive of GST), involves the execution of structural and civil works for a large-scale commercial development -- Sattva Chennai Knowledge City -- located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Hails 'Hero' Ahmed Al Ahmed for His Bravery, Calls for Unity (Watch Video).

Speaking on the new order, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "Securing this landmark order from Sattva is a strong endorsement of BL Kashyap's execution capabilities in large-scale commercial developments. This project is a promising win in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Also, reinforces our strategic expansion across South India, building on our existing strong base in Karnataka. We look forward to delivering this complex project with the same focus on quality, safety, and timely execution that has defined our long-standing partnerships with leading developers across the country."

The project further strengthens BLK's growing portfolio of marquee commercial developments in key urban markets.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Returns Home To Prepare for Wedding With Another Woman; Accused Arrested.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)