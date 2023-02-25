New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): B V R Subrahmanyam joined as chief executive officer of NITI Aayog on Saturday.

An Indian Administrative Service Officer of 1987 batch (Chhattisgarh cadre), Subrahmanyam has held many important assignments over the last three decades in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu and Kashmir, along with a stint at The World Bank.

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan Reveals Why He Chose To Start His Career As Villain in Daraar.

He has been secretary in the ministry of commerce and industry; chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir; principal secretary, Chhattisgarh, and has held positions in the Prime Minister's Office.

On the occasion of taking charge of the public policy think tank of the government, Subrahmanyam said, "I am humbled by the trust and responsibility reposed in me by the Hon'ble Prime Minister and will try my best to rise up to his expectations."

Also Read | Xylazine Turning People Into ‘Zombies’ in US, Viral Videos Show People ‘Acting Weird’ After Taking ‘Zombie Drug’.

The NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the government, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments of India in the economic policy-making process using a bottom-up approach.

Its objective is to foster involvement and participation in the economic policy-making process by the state governments of India. It was formed on January 1, 2015, and is headquartered in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)