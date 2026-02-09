New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team for their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 victory, achieved by defeating England in the final in Harare, Zimbabwe.

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. He praised the players' skill, determination, discipline, and teamwork, saying their achievement will inspire young people across India and wished them success in the future.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "The Indian Under-19 cricket team has achieved a historic feat for the country by defeating England in the final match held in Harare, Zimbabwe, on February 6, 2026, and winning the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. Throughout the tournament, the young Indian cricketers displayed exceptional skill, determination, discipline, and teamwork."

"Their achievement has inspired young people across the country to strive for excellence. This House congratulates the Indian Under-19 cricket team on winning the World Cup and extends its best wishes for their bright future, hoping that this achievement will further inspire young players in our country in the times to come," he added.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team. He praised the team's talent, commitment, and teamwork and highlighted opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record 175-run innings in the final, and extended best wishes to the captain, players, coaches, and support staff for continued success.

"It is with immense pride that I refer to the outstanding achievement of the Indian Under-19 cricket team in winning the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Harare, Zimbabwe, defeating the England team by a commanding margin and bringing great honour to the nation. This remarkable effort, which is a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title, once again highlights the depth of talent, commitment, and sporting excellence among our youth. Honorable Members, I always applaud teamwork, and while this success belongs to the entire team, I would also like to place on record special appreciation for the young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored an extraordinary 175 runs, the highest ever in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup finals," said Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan

"The brilliant individual performances by his colleagues in the run-up to the final were truly inspiring and reflect the promise of a bright future. On my own behalf and on behalf of this House, I extend our heartiest congratulations to the captain, players, coaches, and the entire support staff and wish these young champions many, many more laurels in the years to come," he added further.

On the back of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brilliant 175, Team India defeated England by 100 runs in the final.Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and Suryavanshi's masterclass (175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes), a half-century from skipper Ayush Mhatre (53 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive 411/9.

England lost an early wicket but went from 142/2 courtesy a fine knock from Ben Dawkins (66 in 56 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a partnership with skipper Thomas Rew (31 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), but collapsed to 177/7 as they progressed. Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but all in vain, as they are yet to win the title since the 1998 edition.

England was skittled out for 311 runs, with this 722 runs being the highest match aggregate in the U19 WC final.

Sooryavanshi also earned the Player of the Tournament award for his 439 runs in the tournament. Sooryavanshi rewrote multiple records during his 175 in the final, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone. (ANI)

