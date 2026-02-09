Washington DC [US] February 9 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) marked the 29th anniversary of the 1997 Ghulja Massacre, renewing its call for decisive international action against China's policies in East Turkistan, as noted in a post shared by ETGE on X.

According to the ETGE post, the commemoration honoured the victims of what it described as one of the most serious atrocities committed by the People's Republic of China in occupied East Turkistan. The group recalled that on February 5, 1997, thousands of Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Turkic peoples had staged a peaceful protest in Ghulja against religious, political and cultural repression. Chinese forces responded with live fire and mass arrests, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of detentions, disappearances and alleged executions. ETGE said the massacre later became a precursor to what it termed a wider genocidal campaign that intensified after 2014.

As cited by ETGE's post on X, commemorative events were organised in Washington, D.C., and other international locations, including gatherings outside the US Department of State. The organisation stressed that remembrance should be accompanied by accountability and concrete measures.

ETGE President Dr. Mamtimin Ala, speaking from Australia, was quoted as saying that the Ghulja Massacre represented an "ongoing genocide," adding that the victims would not be forgotten and that those responsible should not enjoy impunity.

Addressing supporters outside the US State Department, ETGE Foreign Minister Salih Hudayar said the massacre was part of a continuous colonial process following China's military occupation of East Turkistan in 1949. He criticised the use of the term "Xinjiang," calling it a reflection of colonial control, and outlined policy demands including stronger sanctions, a ban on forced-labour imports and international accountability mechanisms, as cited by ETGE.

The post further warned of expanding transnational repression, alleging intimidation and infiltration of the Uyghur and East Turkistani diaspora by Chinese agencies. ETGE reiterated that February 5, 2026, was observed globally as a day of mourning and resistance, reaffirming its commitment to justice, accountability and the restoration of East Turkistan's national independence. (ANI)

