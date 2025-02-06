VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 6: AeroLeads, a leading B2B contact database software company, has surpassed $2 million in revenue, solidifying its position as a key player in the sales intelligence and contact database industry. With 350,000 users and thousands of paying customers worldwide, AeroLeads continues to provide b2b data solutions to businesses of all sizes.

AeroLeads' extensive database of 500 million records, including business emails and phone numbers, enables startups, enterprises, and consulting firms to accelerate their sales and marketing efforts. Industry giants such as TCS, Tata Chemicals, and Gartner rely on AeroLeads for data research and lead enrichment, helping them make informed business decisions.

In addition to business contact data, AeroLeads provides data enrichment services, allowing users to refresh outdated information, complete missing details, or retrieve emails and phone numbers for B2B contacts.

In addition to contact data solutions, AeroLeads has introduced email campaigns, allowing businesses to reach their target audience more effectively.

To further support Indian startups and businesses, AeroLeads offers special discounted pricing and free credits for Indian startups and enterprises. Interested Indian startups and companies can contact aeroleads aeroleads.com/contact or through WhatsApp at +91 7396144801.

Founded five years ago as a lead generation company, AeroLeads later expanded into B2B and LinkedIn data to meet growing demand. Fully bootstrapped and operating remotely, the team works from various locations across India. The company aims to sustain 10% month-over-month growth while developing more India-centric products.

