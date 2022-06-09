Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Baba Arts Limited has ventured into the production and streaming of devotional songs on a YouTube channel named 'Baba Devotional'. Baba Devotional is a bhakti and spiritual channel, which features various bhajans, mantras and religious songs, sung by legendary singers. The list includes Pt. Suresh Wadkar, Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal, Sadhna Sargam, Kumar Vishnu, among various others.

Talking about the new venture, Nikhil G Tanwani - Director of Baba Arts Limited says, "Baba Devotional will have a wide range of bhajans and mantras of Hindu Gods and Saints that will win your hearts. With the changing nature of the society, everyone is so behind the mundane attractiveness of temporariness. It's crucial to enlighten them and ease their thoughts via devotional content. Listening to bhajans and mantras will help clean one's mind, body and soul from all the negativity. We are hoping to start this wonderful journey together with all listeners."

Also Read | Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar's Wife Shibani Dandekar Says She's Very Proud of Him for His Debut.

Baba Devotional is a new devotional property launched by Baba Arts Limited. The channel and content is available on various video and audio OTT Platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Wynk, Gaana, Bollywood Hungama, Resso, and others.

Click here for YouTube channel of Baba Devotional - www.youtube.com/channel/UCGdoOLhyF1o5VfApxvVARPA

Also Read | Karnataka Honour Killing: 17-Year-Old Girl Blamed Her Parents for Death in Last Call to Dalit Boy.

Baba Arts Limited and its promoters, along with their independent banner Baba Films have been in the media space for more than 20 years. Baba Arts Limited and Baba Films have together produced several films such as Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Dhulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Tumko Nahi Bhool Paayenge, Taarzan - The Wonder Car, Life Main Kabhie Kabhiee, My Friend Ganesha franchise (4 instalments of My Friends Ganesha), Action Jackson and many more.

For more details on Baba Arts Limited, please visit babaartslimited.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)