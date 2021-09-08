Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers pre-approved loans to help customers access personal financing in an expedited manner. This Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan can be availed of digitally in just a few steps. With it, customers can borrow money online through a paperless process and address both planned and urgent expenses stress-free.

Thanks to advancements in finance, offerings such as pre-approved loans are easily accessible to customers. These instruments simplify access to funds as customers no longer have to engage in age-old loan processing procedures. Since the loan is pre-approved, the offer is predetermined, based on the customer's profile.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Gets Attractive Discounts via Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch.

This facility also eliminates the need to fill an offline or online loan application form. Existing customers of Bajaj Finserv need only to check their pre-approved loan offer and authorise online disbursal. To access pre-approved funding, all customers must meet the minimum criteria, which are as follows.

* Applicants must be citizens of India and be between 20 and 60 years of age

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra and Gujarat Brace for Heavy Rainfall Till September 11, Rains to Continue in North India.

* Applicants must have a steady income

* Applicants must meet the city-specific income requirement

* Applicants must have a CIBIL score of 750 or higher

Applicants new to Bajaj Finserv are only required to upload their basic documentation to get the funds they need.

How to avail of a pre-approved loan from Bajaj Finserv instantly

1. Visit the application form on the Bajaj Finserv website

2. Log in by entering the OTP sent to the user's phone number

3. Check the pre-approved loan offer set aside

4. Verify loan details and pick a suitable tenor

5. Check the entered details and complete the online process

On completing these quick and easy steps, customers can borrow money online with ease.

Features of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

In addition to quick access to funds, customers get access to other features, including the following.

* High-value sanction

Customers can borrow funds up to Rs. 25 lakh. This amount is based on the borrower's financial and credit profile.

* Restriction-free usage

The loan amount can be used to fund any expense, be it home renovation, debt consolidation, or other big-ticket expenses. Customers can also use the funds to host a wedding, address medical emergencies, or pay for their child's education.

* Quick disbursal

Customers can have the entire pre-approved loan disbursed to their accounts in just 24 hours* of applying. This helps customers get the funds for urgent needs with ease.

* Flexible repayment options

Customers can repay their Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan over a tenor of up to 60 months. This flexibility helps ensure that EMIs are never a burden.

* Zero hidden charges

The pre-approved loan has no hidden costs. Bajaj Finserv offers complete transparency with all loan proceedings, terms, and conditions.

The pre-approved personal loan eliminates lengthy and time-consuming loan processing protocols. With this provision, customers aren't even required to fill an online loan application form to get the funds they need. In just a few clicks, the entire process can be completed digitally and in a hassle-free manner. The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is a feature-rich instrument, and borrowers can rely on it for quick funds, even during an emergency.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)