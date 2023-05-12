Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers several pocket insurance products tailored to suit the requirements of each individual. Some of these innovative products are a must-have to safeguard one's loved ones and provide stability for one's families.

On the occasion of Mother's day, it is time to celebrate and honour the efforts of mothers who've been tirelessly caring for their families and children.

On Bajaj Markets, one can choose from a suite of pocket insurance plans to ease financial pressure that comes with motherhood, and helps mothers receive the best possible care:

Maternity Insurance: Experience the joy of motherhood without financial worries.

- Add-on cover with health insurance starting at Rs 244 per month

- Coverage of up to Rs 2 Crores with a waiting period of up to 72 months

- Prenatal, delivery, and postnatal care, including hospitalisation and security of the newborn baby

Antenatal Intensive Care: Enjoy the journey of pregnancy while staying financially secure at all times.

- Complete coverage at a premium of Rs 1,299

- Laboratory testing package, prime network discounts, and OPD/specialist consultation coverage

Mother Care: Gain access to the best healthcare, devoid of financial stress in case one gets diagnosed with migraines, backaches, high cholesterol, and more.

- Comprehensive cover at a premium of Rs 899

- Laboratory examination package, health prime network discounts, and doctor consultation coverage

Pregnancy Complications Cover: Experience an exciting and happy pregnancy journey without any financial stress.

- High coverage at a premium starting at Rs 499

- Financial coverage against diagnostic tests, doctors' fees, medication expenses, and hospitalisation charges

Critical Illness Cover for Women: Stay covered against several critical diseases like heart attack, bone marrow transplant, and more.

- Premium starting at just Rs 763

- Protection against loans, coverage against post-hospitalisation charges, and e-opinion/medical plan depending on past medical conditions and documents.

Every mother deserves a sense of peace that comes with knowing that they are financially protected at every stage of motherhood. For mothers seeking comprehensive coverage options at competitive prices, Bajaj Markets is a one-stop digital marketplace offering great financial products and services.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

