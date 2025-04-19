HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: Bajaj Markets is helping more individuals own two-wheelers with ease by offering access to cost-effective bike loans. With competitive interest rates starting from just 0.99% p.a., customers can finance up to 100% of their bike's on-road price--making it convenient to own the two-wheeler they want.

Borrowers can choose flexible repayment tenures of up to 5 years, giving them the freedom to plan their EMIs comfortably. To support smart financial decisions, Bajaj Markets offers a user-friendly bike loan EMI calculator. This tool helps customers compare loan options, estimate monthly instalments, and select a plan that fits their budget.

The bike loan application process is simple and quick, with minimal paperwork required. These loans are ideal for a wide audience--from first-time buyers to seasoned riders upgrading their bikes.

Besides loans, Bajaj Markets also provides access to a wide range of other financial solutions such as credit cards, insurance and multiple investment options. Explore them on the Bajaj Markets website or app today.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer 'India ka Financial Supermarket'. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

