Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Finding the ideal credit card is simpler than ever with Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace offering cards tailored to varied financial requirements. The marketplace features cards that offer cashback, travel rewards, lifestyle benefits, and shopping discounts. Clear details on card benefits and eligibility criteria simplify comparisons.

The online application is smooth, paperless, and fully digital, providing access to lifetime-free cards, attractive reward schemes, and low-interest offers. Bajaj Markets enables effortless selection and application from home, helping individuals make informed financial choices quickly.

Benefits of Using a Credit CardHere are the key benefits available with credit cards offered through Bajaj Markets, highlighting convenience, savings, and financial flexibility:

Earn Reward PointsCardholders can earn points on purchases, redeemable for cashback, shopping vouchers, or travel rewards.

Complimentary MembershipsPremium credit cards offer complimentary access to exclusive dining, travel, and lifestyle programmes.

Exclusive DiscountsSpecial deals and discounts across various brands and services help maximise savings.

Convert Purchases into EMIsLarge transactions can be split into manageable monthly payments.

Hassle-free TravelCredit cards available via Bajaj Markets offer benefits such as lounge access, air miles, and competitive forex rates.

Savings on Everyday SpendingRegular purchases earn cashback or extra rewards, enhancing the overall value of daily transactions.

Emergency Cash AccessCardholders can withdraw cash at ATMs to manage urgent financial needs, subject to applicable fees.

Instant Virtual CardsApproved applicants get immediate access to virtual cards for online transactions without waiting.

Secure TransactionsTransactions remain secure with safety features including CVV, PIN, EMV chip, and contactless payments.

Global AcceptanceCredit cards sourced via Bajaj Markets facilitate smooth transactions domestically and internationally.

Fuel Surcharge WaiverCardholders can receive fuel surcharge waivers by meeting specific conditions, lowering fuel expenses.

Instant LoansDuring emergencies, cardholders may obtain unsecured loans promptly based on available credit limits.

Apart from cashback, shopping, and lifestyle cards, Bajaj Markets also features specialised credit cards for fuel, travel, and entertainment. Individuals can select from these options based on their preferences, enjoying easy eligibility, minimal paperwork, and quick online approvals. More details about credit cards and other financial products are available on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

