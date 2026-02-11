YES Italy Expands to Pune to Guide Students Toward Affordable Higher Education in Italy

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: YES Italy, India's premier education consultancy specialising in higher education opportunities in Italy, has announced the launch of its Pune centre to guide students seeking affordable, high-quality higher education in Italy. Through this expansion, Yes Italy offer end-to-end guidance for students planning for the 2026 intake, including counselling, application support, scholarship guidance and financial assistance.

Also Read | EPFO Inoperative Account Rules: When Interest Stops and How to Reactivate Your EPF.

With years of expertise in Italian university admissions, YES Italy has already supported numerous Indian students in securing placements and scholarships at top Italian public universities.

Why Italy is a Top Choice for Students?

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Backlash, Says 'We Have Become a Very Touchy Nation'.

Italy is rapidly emerging as a preferred global destination for Indian students seeking internationally recognised degrees and global exposure. YES Italy's Pune operations help students secure admissions in Italian public universities known for low or income-based tuition fees and generous scholarships, with several prestigious institutions offering strong financial support for international students.

Key highlights for students:

* Admission support for leading Italian public universities* Affordable tuition with income-based fee structures* Government and university scholarship opportunities* English-taught degree programs for international students* Globally recognised European education system* Financial assistance options for eligible students

How YES Italy Simplifies Italian University Admissions for Pune Students?

Studying in Italy follows a unique admission and visa process that requires careful planning -- from choosing the right public or private university to completing pre-enrolment, scholarships, and visa formalities. Each step must be handled accurately to avoid delays or rejections.

YES Italy's Pune centre offers complete Italy-focused guidance, helping students move smoothly from counselling to university enrolment with confidence.

Students receive comprehensive support including:

* Profile evaluation and course shortlisting across Italian universities* University applications and admission confirmation* Universitaly pre-enrolment process* Scholarship and financial planning* Italy student visa documentation and filing* Pre-departure and post-arrival Assistance

This structured Italy-specific approach makes YES Italy one of the most trusted study abroad consultants in Pune for Italian university admissions.

Scholarships & Financial Aid

Students can benefit from a wide range of regional and merit-based scholarships offered by Italian authorities and universities. These funding opportunities include tuition fee waivers, subsidized accommodation, and monthly living stipends, significantly reducing the overall cost of education. Italy has emerged as an affordable and high-value study destination for Indian students, with education that can be nearly free through public universities and scholarships.

Tuition fees at Italian public universities are income-based; for eligible students, fees can be as low as EUR150-EUR600 per year, while standard fees generally range between EUR900 and EUR4,000 annually, far lower than in the US or UK.

Popular scholarship options for 2026 include:

MAECI Italian Government Scholarship: Provides a stipend of EUR9,000 per year (disbursed as EUR900/month), full tuition waivers, and health insurance.

Regional DSU Scholarships (e.g., EDISU, LazioDiSCo): Need-based grants offering EUR2,000-EUR8,500 per year plus free/subsidized meals and accommodation.

Invest Your Talent in Italy (IYT): A prestigious program for Master's students offering a EUR1,000 monthly stipend for 9 months, tuition waivers, and mandatory corporate internships.

Additionally, over 60% of international students in Italy benefit from some form of financial aid. Regional DSU scholarships are particularly impactful, as they base eligibility on the ISEE Parificato (family income) rather than just grades, often resulting in a 100% fee waiver and a significant cash stipend to cover living costs.

How the Pune Centre Benefits Local Students?

By establishing a local presence, YES Italy ensures personalised, step-by-step support for students throughout the visa application process, ensuring clarity on requirements and thorough preparation. In addition, YES Italy offers pre-departure guidance and transition support, helping students adapt smoothly to life abroad and confidently navigate the initial stages of their international education journey. The aim is to streamline the complex admission process and help students avoid errors and missed deadlines.

Students can easily collect and submit the required documents with their application to the Italian university of your choosing with the assistance of an Italian study abroad consultant in Pune: -

* Language Proficiency Test Scores

* Academic Documents

* Application Form

* Recommendation Letters

* Extra-curricular Activities Certificates

Why Choose YES Italy as Your Study Abroad Consultant for Italy in Pune?

YES Italy is a trusted education consultancy in Pune that helps students achieve their dream of studying in Italy through expert guidance and personalised support. With strong experience in Italian public universities, the team assists students with course selection, admissions, scholarships, and visa processes in a clear and transparent manner. Their student-focused approach ensures a smooth journey from counselling to university enrolment.

What makes YES Italy a preferred choice in Pune:

* Specialised expertise in Italian universities and programs* Personalised counselling based on student goals* Support with scholarships and financial planning* End-to-end admission and visa assistance* Transparent process with honest guidance* Dedicated support before and after departure

Conclusion

YES Italy simplifies the entire process of studying in Italy by offering expert guidance for Italian university admissions, scholarships, and student visa procedures. As a trusted Italy education consultant in Pune, YES Italy helps students choose the right universities, complete pre-enrolment, prepare accurate documents, and secure admissions smoothly.

With personalised counselling and end-to-end support, YES Italy continues to make higher education in Italy affordable and accessible for Indian students.

For counselling and application assistance, students can connect with YES Italy's Pune centre or visit www.yesitaly.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)