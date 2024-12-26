VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 26: As the countdown to the New Year begins, Bakingo, a renowned online bakery brand is stepping up to make celebrations unforgettable with its exclusive New Year dessert collection. Known for its innovative approach to desserts, the brand has added a new gem to its menu--the much-celebrated Basque Cheesecake.

Cakes and desserts have always been the heart of New Year festivities, symbolising a fresh start, hope, and shared joy. Bakingo's latest collection embraces this tradition, offering indulgent creations designed to bring people together. Taking centre stage is the Basque Cheesecake, a dessert that has captivated taste buds around the globe with its creamy texture, caramelised top, and unparalleled richness. Bringing a burst of fruity delight, the Berry Cake returns with a stunning makeover and an upgraded, more indulgent flavor profile, promising to steal the spotlight and win hearts all over again.

Himanshu Chawla, Co-Founder of Bakingo, shared his excitement about the launch "The Basque Cheesecake has become a global sensation for a reason--it's a dessert that marries simplicity with sophistication. At Bakingo, we've crafted our version to perfection, ensuring it becomes a staple for New Year celebrations. It reflects our ethos of blending tradition with innovation."

Bakingo's reputation for exquisite cheesecakes precedes this launch. From classic flavours to modern twists, the brand has established itself as a favourite for dessert lovers. The addition of the Basque Cheesecake strengthens this legacy, offering something new yet familiar to its loyal customers.

Beyond the Basque Cheesecake, the New Year collection features an array of celebratory treats, from intricately designed cakes to timeless favourites. New Year desserts has been crafted with the thought of creating unforgettable moments, whether for intimate gatherings or grand celebrations.

With Bakingo's new collection, the New Year promises to start on a sweet and joyous note. The Bakingo's New Year cakes and other festive desserts are now available online, ensuring that the tradition of sharing a perfect dessert continues to delight.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 30+ cities in India.

Media Contact:

Suman Patra

Co-Founder, Bakingo

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91-8882553333

