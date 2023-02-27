New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Bank of Baroda (BoB) said it had taken a commercial decision to close its Al Ain branch in UAE a year ago and has received approvals from the country's central bank and a photo that is being circulated on social media claiming that crowds queued up at the Al Ain branch to close their accounts was misleading and false.

"To ensure the smooth continuation of services, all accounts currently maintained at the Al Ain branch are being transferred to the Bank's Abu Dhabi branch in UAE," BOB said in a statement.

Also Read | Microsoft Launches Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Platform Azure Operator Nexus for Communication Service Providers.

It said those customers who wish to close their account/s may do so before March 22, 2023, without incurring any charges or penalties.

"Customers are accordingly visiting the Al Ain branch to provide the necessary consent/ give further instructions with regard to their account/s in Al Ain branch," the bank further said, adding that the bank is committed to continue to provide uninterrupted services to its customers. (ANI)

Also Read | Kate Mara Birthday: Best Red Carpet Looks of the ‘Fantastic Four’ Actress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)