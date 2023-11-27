PNN

New Delhi [India], November 27: Be10X became the first-ever ed-tech platform to launch and conduct workshops at just a minimal price of Rs. 9 INR.

It became the most affordable and best-rated workshop of all, promoting Digital India like a pro! The courses that are currently being sold at a price of Rs. 9 are Power BI and PowerPoint using AI.

Be10X has cracked the code by making top-notch AI education super affordable. With a 4.6 out of 5 rating based on 4,826 reviews on Trustpilot and a 4.7 out of 5 rating based on 4,095 reviews on Google, Be10x stands tall in the AI Workshop Industry.

Roja Kumar, a recent participant, spilled the beans: "I have learned so many new things which I might heard but not experienced and not seen earlier. Thank you both Aditya for your excellent guidance and experiences shared with us. I am eagerly waiting for the coming learning and course additional income process."

Smita, another participant, couldn't hold her excitement behind, said: "Nice information shared I like that my family members also can benefit from this AI Mastery course I want my bonuses transferred to my daughter and my son who are software engineers. Good easy way of teaching just be a little bit slower and clearer while delivering lectures. All information shared was amazing."

People are raving about Be10X's workshops, praising the hands-on approach and real-world applications. Graduates are making waves in the tech world, proving that Be10x is no one-hit wonder.

Aditya Kachave, Founder at Be10X, says: "We at Be10X support Digital India and we believe that everyone should get the chance to learn and upskill themselves. With the help of our affordable courses, individuals can learn new skills and thus boost their careers. Why go anywhere else when Be10X is here for you."

In a world where affordable usually doesn't go hand in hand, Be10X is rewriting the rules. It's not just a workshop; it's a front-row ticket to a future where education is awesome and accessible for everyone. Be10X, you've got our attention!

