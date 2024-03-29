NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: Bajaj Markets has tied up with several leading banks and NBFCs to offer a range of investment products, including fixed deposits. It is an ideal savings scheme for individuals looking for a fresh start to the new financial year. This facilitates improved asset allocation for diverse financial needs.

Also Read | Patna Shuklla Movie Review: Raveena Tandon Shines in This Contrived Legal Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

For instance, investors can get an interest rate of up to 9.00% p.a. on their FDs and can deposit a minimum amount starting at Rs1,000. When booking an FD on Bajaj Markets, individuals can browse the following issuers:

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned interest rates are subject to change at the issuer's discretion and are applicable to senior citizens.

Also Read | Department of Telecommunications Issues an Advisory to Citizens About WhatsApp Calls Impersonating DoT, Threatening People To Disconnect Mobile Numbers.

Investors looking to save on taxes can also opt for tax-saver FDs issued by banks. These come with a mandatory lock-in period of 5 years and are eligible for deductions up to Rs1.5 Lakhs u/s 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Booking an FD on Bajaj Markets presents several benefits, such as:

* Minimal documentation* Quick processing time* Auto-renewal facility on select FDs* Premature closure option* Easy online application process* Option to avail loans against FDs from select issuers

As individuals embark on their savings journey for the new financial year, Bajaj Markets provides a seamless experience. They can easily explore various FD issuers, thereby initiating their investment journey promptly.

As individuals look back on their finances in preparation for the upcoming financial year, FDs serve as a great way to increase their savings and also earn assured interest.

Whether downloading the app or visiting the official website, investors can access a wide range of investment options. These include Mutual Funds, Bonds, and National Pension Scheme (NPS).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)