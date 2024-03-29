New Delhi, March 29: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday issued an advisory to citizens about calls impersonating DoT, threatening people to disconnect mobile numbers.

Calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Artificial Intelligence Presents Huge Opportunity but Has Significant Risk of Misuse, Especially Deepfakes.

The DoT also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92) impersonating government officials and duping the people. "Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds," the DoT said.

The DoT said it does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls. The government has also advised citizens to report such fraud communications at 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal. PM Modi Interacts With Bill Gates: Tech Can Play Big Role in Agriculture, Education, Health:, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at 'Know Your Mobile Connections' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.

