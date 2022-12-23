Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): If it's Salman Khan's birthday, there's bound to be a celebration!

A bond so genuine, this birthday Being Human Clothing has a special surprise for fans and fashion enthusiasts as all of their stores announce one of their biggest sales EVER!

While the digital platform has been buzzing with talk around this party surrounding the superstar's birthday, the brand finally announces their plans to celebrate the occasion in the biggest way possible. Numerous celebrities and personalities have taken to Instagram to celebrate this occasion.

Giving fans another reason to rejoice this festive season, Being Human Clothing brings in Salman Khan's birthday with a flat 50 per cent discount, + 5 per cent OFF FOR THE ARMED FORCES* + 7 per cent INSTANT DISCOUNT ON ICICI BANK CREDIT CARDS* for their entire collection between the 25th to 27th December 2022.

With his inimitable swag, style and large personality Salman Khan has amassed the love of billions of fans across the globe, all of whom are the brand's most loyal fanbase. On the occasion of his birthday, Being Human Clothing, in what can be described as one of the biggest annual events, throws buyers a party making it even more accessible and affordable to purchase these bespoke pieces.

Being Human Clothing CEO, Sanjeev Rao says, "Our campaign is based on an insight of connection that Salman has with his fans. To his fans he is Bhai. Hence the campaign "BhaiKaBirthday". The idea is to extend the large heart that Salman has to the consumers of being human clothing. This Aadha Bill Bhai Bharenge" was our way of announcing our biggest annual sale around his birthday, where we have our entire stores on a flat 50 per cent. If you are from the armed forces, we offer you an extra 5 per cent. We also tied up with ICICI to offer an additional 7 per cent benefit to their card holders."

Founded in 2012 to further the objective of 'Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation' a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved Indian population, Being Human Clothing has always stood for loving, caring and sharing. The brand has also always been about inclusivity and integrity. Keeping these principles in mind, the label will be offering a transparent flat 50 per cent discount on not just selected pieces but the entire clothing and accessory range.

A clothing line with a heart - When you buy Being Human Clothing, you help save and shape lives through the Being Human Foundation's healthcare and educational initiatives.

