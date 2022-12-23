Let's not deny that co-ord sets are not in vogue anymore. The silhouette is literally everywhere. From wedding attires to loungewear and holiday wardrobes, ladies are eyeing this design for almost all their outings. This is why many celebs are obsessing over this still-in-vogue trend. We recently had Doctor G actress, Rakul Preet Singh posing in one such co-ord set for a wedding attendance. While the outfit looked radiant, it instantly reminded us of Kiara Advani. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday, Whose Bright Yellow Mini Dress Will You Like to Wear?

Rakul picked a red co-ord set from the house of Ridhima Bhasin. It had a fully embellished jacket with a matching bralette and pants. The Runway 34 actress further kept her look low on accessories when she picked a pair of gold hoops and no other jewellery to go with her outfit. With dull red lips, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further.

Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh in Ridhima Bhasin

Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Kiara, the actress had picked a similar midriff flaunting attire but in white while promoting Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Unlike Rakul, Kiara opted for a heavy choker sans any earrings to compliment her outfit. She finally rounded off her look by opting for nude lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, kohled eyes and hair tied in a messy ponytail. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Gauri Khan, Who Nailed this Black Galvan London Dress Better?

Now that we have elaborated on both their looks, who do you think nailed this Ridhima Bhasin design better? Was it Kiara Advani or Rakul Preet Singh? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

Who Wore This Co-ord Set Better? Kiara Advani Rakul Preet Singh

